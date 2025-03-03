Imam Baba Leigh Advocates Salary Increase for Workers to Meet Soaring Costs

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Prominent religious leader and human rights advocate Imam Baba Leigh has called for salary increases for low-income workers to help them cope with the rising cost of basic commodities.

Speaking in an interview with The Fatu Network, Imam Leigh expressed concerns over the escalating prices of essential goods. He emphasized that worshiping Allah is not limited to praying five times a day or fasting during Ramadan but also includes helping those in need.

“I call on companies to increase salaries because some hardworking employees are underpaid. I can’t imagine how someone can survive on a salary of D3,000 to D8,000 – or even D20,000 – when prices are skyrocketing,” he stated.

He argued that many people spend their entire salaries on rent, food, and school fees, leaving them with nothing to save. “Things are very expensive now,” he stressed, adding that new couples with babies face significant financial burdens.

Imam Leigh also urged business operators to show empathy toward low-income earners. “Business owners should consider those who struggle to afford basic necessities. Prices are skyrocketing – bread was about to be increased to D13, and peak milk costs around D75—yet low-salary earners are still earning the same,” he said.

As a human rights advocate, he called on those who have the means to assist others, reminding them that only Allah will reward their generosity.