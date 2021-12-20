Families lose everything as fire destroys four apartments

By Dawda Baldeh
A massive fire broke out at a Latrikunda German home on Saturday destroying four apartments and rendering families homeless.
The morning fire consumed everything and it occurred while the occupants were out on their daily work.
Speaking to The Fatu Network, Musa A Trawally a victim of the fire outbreak said the fire has left him devastated.
“I am left with nothing apart from the cloths I wear. I was at the market when my wife called me and informed me that there is fire in the house. I just arrived and the fire was unstoppable,” he said.
He added: “I am a teacher and my salary is very small. All that I worked for in two decades has gone now. Am now a poor man. I am urging everyone who can help me and my family to come to our aid. We are really devastated at the moment.
Fatou Sanneh another victims said: “I have lost everything today and I don’t have anything now. If people do not help us, life will be extremely difficult for us.”
Aminata Jallow on her part said: “I can’t imagine all our struggles for a better living in many months has been destroyed here today. I lost all my teaching and other documents.”
The victims are in desperate need of urgent help. You can contact the following +2203341268/ +2207423035 for help.