Extended Report:18 Gambian Migrant Deportees from Germany Arrive in Banjul, 6,000 More to Follow

By: Dawda Baldeh

A source at Banjul International Airport, familiar with migration deportation trends, has confirmed to The Fatu Network that 18 Gambian migrants arrived from Germany this morning.

The anonymous source disclosed that approximately six thousand (6,000) Gambians in Germany will face deportation before the end of 2026.

“Eighteen Gambian migrants arrived in Banjul this morning at precisely 2 AM, with six thousand more expected to be deported before the end of 2026,” the source stated.

When asked about the state of the deported migrants, the source expressed frustration and sadness, stating, “It’s frustrating and sad that these young people are being deported back. The government should take action and address this problem.”

The source further confirmed that all 18 deportees were from Germany.

In recent years, the country has experienced an influx of deported citizens from Germany and other European Union countries.

Many view these ongoing mass deportations as a threat to national security, while the government appears indifferent.

Instances of violence and domestic crimes have been linked to migrants deported over the years.

Reports suggest that some deported individuals have succumbed to depression and committed suicide, while others have faced mental health challenges.

Efforts are underway to obtain comments from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad.