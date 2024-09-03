Entrepreneur and Business Coach Mrs. Saffiatou Colley Advocates for Expanded Girls’ Vocational Training at Youth Empowerment Camp

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Mrs. Saffiatou Colley, an esteemed entrepreneur, journalist, and business coach, emphasized the need for greater inclusion of girls in vocational training during her speech at the Youth Empowerment Camp organized by the GIVEBACK FOUNDATION. She called for radical changes in perspectives and opportunities to ensure that girls have equal access to vocational education, positioning them to contribute effectively to the workforce.

In a powerful address at the Youth Empowerment Camp hosted by the GIVEBACK FOUNDATION, Mrs. Saffiatou Colley highlighted the crucial role of vocational training in creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Speaking on the theme of youth empowerment, particularly for girls, she emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for young women to participate fully in vocational education.

Mrs. Colley noted that as the world enters “the next normal,” marked by advanced technology and evolving job markets, it is essential to equip girls with hands-on skills needed in today’s labor market. She expressed the view that vocational training provides girls with practical abilities that can break the barriers of traditional gender roles in professions such as technology, engineering, trades, and the arts.

“Societal attitudes have long imposed limitations on certain fields and professions for girls, but we are seeing changes,” said Mrs. Colley. “Girls are breaking stereotypes and choosing careers in fields that were once off-limits. However, there is still a need for programs designed to specifically support and encourage girls in vocational training.”

Mrs. Colley advocated for initiatives such as scholarships, mentorship, and community programs that target adolescent girls, drawing attention to successful models like Girls Who Code and Women in Technology. She stressed the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and community organizations to create internships and apprenticeships that give young girls the practical experience they need to succeed.

“Introducing girls to vocational training not only benefits them but also contributes to a more diverse and dynamic workforce,” she added. “Diverse teams enhance creativity, generate better ideas, and solve problems more effectively.”

As both a journalist and an advocate for women’s empowerment, Mrs. Colley also called for policy changes that address structural challenges, including equal access to education, combating discrimination, and creating policies that promote a healthy work-life balance. She emphasized that these changes are vital for girls to feel valued and to see a clear path for progression in their careers.

In closing, Mrs. Colley commended the GIVEBACK FOUNDATION for organizing the Youth Empowerment Camp, which she described as a significant step toward improving the community and empowering the next generation of leaders.

“The time has come for us to harness the enormous potential of our girls, ready to take on leadership and build a world that is free, equal, and fair to all,” she concluded.