Concerns Mount Among Gambian Youth Over New Spain Deal Amidst Fears of Repeat Failures

OPINION

By Yahya Sonko

Migration & Human Rights Activist

The recent announcement of a new bilateral agreement between The Gambia and Spain has stirred deep concern among Gambian youth, particularly those in the diaspora. The lingering memories of a similar deal in 2018, which led to mass deportations and increased economic vulnerability, have fuelled widespread apprehension. With unemployment rates soaring and more young Gambians risking their lives to flee the country, many are questioning whether this new agreement will bring the much-needed change or simply repeat the failures of the past.

In early 2017, The Gambia entered into a partnership with the European Union under the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP). This initiative, funded by the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) with a budget of €13 million, was designed to address the root causes of irregular migration by increasing job opportunities and income prospects for the country’s youth. The project aimed to improve employability, create jobs, and reintegrate migrant returnees, all while promoting the “Tekki Fii” (Make it here) concept.

Despite the grand objectives and significant financial backing, the results have been disappointing. Reports indicate that between 2018 and 2024, more Gambian youths have perished in the deserts, the Mediterranean Sea, and in countries like Libya and Tunisia, attempting to migrate, than during the oppressive regime of Yahya Jammeh. The flow of unsafe boats leaving Gambian shores for Spain has also increased, with many vessels not even fit for fishing. Today, unemployment is higher than ever, with little to show for the millions invested in the YEP.

The announcement of the new deal with Spain has done little to reassure Gambians, especially the youth who remember the devastating aftermath of the 2018 EU deal. The fear is that history may repeat itself, with the government prioritizing short-term financial gains over the long-term welfare of its citizens. The previous agreement, while intended to curb irregular migration, resulted in thousands of Gambians being deported, further straining an already fragile economy and leaving the government in a weakened position during negotiations with the EU.

Many are asking if the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, will stand by and watch as this new deal potentially unravels like its predecessor. The stakes are high, and the consequences could be dire if the government fails to learn from past mistakes.

Gambians are calling on the National Assembly to take immediate action to ensure that this deal does not proceed without full transparency and accountability. Citizens have a right to know the details of any agreement that could significantly impact their lives and livelihoods. The parliament must demand that the relevant authorities come forward to explain the specifics of the deal, including how it will be implemented and what safeguards are in place to protect the interests of Gambian citizens, especially the youth.

As The Gambia faces yet another potentially life-altering deal, the fears and concerns of its citizens, particularly the youth, cannot be ignored. The lessons from the EU Youth Empowerment Project are still fresh, and the scars of its failures are evident in the growing number of young Gambians risking everything to flee the country. The government must act decisively to ensure that this new deal with Spain does not follow the same tragic path. It is not just a matter of policy; it is a matter of survival for the next generation of Gambians.

The time for complacency is over. The National Assembly must convene and demand full disclosure of the terms and implications of this new deal. Gambian youth, both at home and in the diaspora, deserve to have their voices heard and their futures safeguarded. The government must prioritize the welfare of its citizens over external agreements that may do more harm than good.