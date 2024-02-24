Saturday, February 24, 2024

Empowering Gambian Youth: Building the Nation’s First Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security

40
- Advertisement -

By: Adama Sanneh

Peace Hub The Gambia has initiated a three-day capacity-building training for the National Youth Council and civil society organizations on the development of the first-ever national action plan on youth, peace, and security in The Gambia. In collaboration with GIZ and the African Union office, the training aims to equip relevant stakeholders with the necessary knowledge to effectively participate in the development of the national action plan on youth, peace, and security.

- Advertisement -

Co-founder and National Programs Coordinator of Peace Hub The Gambia, Bakary Sonko, emphasized the importance of training stakeholders with the requisite knowledge to develop the national action plan. He mentioned that The Gambia is set to become the fourth country globally to have a national action plan, having ratified the United Nations Security Council resolutions 22:50, 24:19, and 35:25 respectively. He stated, “The training is intended to capacitate and prepare young people and stakeholders on the exact processes involved in developing a national action plan. The National Action Plan is a tool to ensure the implementation of the government’s commitment to international law.”

Sonko stressed the importance of adequately equipping those responsible for policy implementation to advance the regularization of policies. He explained, “The training will unfold in two phases: this week, we will commence capacity-building training with CSOs, starting today, and next week, we will conduct training with the national assembly members who are crucial stakeholders in the NAP development process.”

The CSOs will be mandated to critique the policy’s content to ensure its alignment with the realities of the Gambian people. Cherno Gaye, Program Manager at Activista The Gambia, highlighted the significance of youth participation in developing such a document. He remarked, “The Gambia is undergoing a transitional justice process, and the peace-building process is a significant aspect of it. I believe this training will empower us young people from civil society organizations to actively participate in developing this document and articulate the concerns of young people regarding its development.”

Gaye also underscored the timeliness of the training, noting that it goes beyond imparting knowledge to participants, enabling them to represent the voices of young people who may not be part of the training.

Previous article
Gambia’s OIC Secretariat Seeks Collaboration from Media Ahead of May 4-5 OIC Summit
Next article
Batchilly Calls for Respect & Tolerance in FGM Debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions