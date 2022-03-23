DLEAG Wages War On Notorious Drug Hotspots In Central River Region

- Advertisement -

Drug Law Enforcement Agency of Gambia (DLEAG) operatives stationed in Central River Region on 21 March 2022 conducted a sting operation that resulted in the apprehension of three suspects in Kudang and Jarreng.

According to DLEAG, the raid was part of an ongoing operation aimed at dismantling areas deemed notorious for the open abuse of illicit drugs as well as apprehending dealers engaged in selling prohibited drugs.

33-year-old Edrissa Jagne and 41-years-old Lamin Suso were apprehended in the evening hours of Monday 21st March 2022 at Jareng village with18 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa respectively.

35-year-old Juldeh Touray was also arrested on the same day with three (3) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa.

The team equally raided several joints and hotspots notorious for the dealing and open abuse of prohibited and controlled drugs.

DLEAG says it will continue to raid drug hotspots and make necessary arrests to curb the sale and abuse of illegal drugs in the country. The law enforcement agency notes that it will continue to update the public as events unfold.

All three suspects are in custody as investigations continue.