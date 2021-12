- Advertisement -

By Matty Senghore

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia on Wednesday publicly destroyed various drugs among them cocaine.

DLEAG destroyed 4tons 607kg 700g of cannabis, 238kg 264g of cannabis resin, 17g of heroine and 52kg 143g 400mg of cocaine.

The event was held at the Old Cape Road in Bakau presided over by the minister of interior Yankuba Sonko.

More follows…

