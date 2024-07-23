DLEAG Arrests Portuguese National with Four Blocks of Cocaine

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) has arrested Saico Umaru Balde, a 45-year-old Portuguese national, with four blocks of cocaine. According to DLEAG, he was arrested on July 21, 2024, at around 23:50 hours.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, 34-year-old Manjarra Fatty, a resident of Faraba Bantang and a professional driver, was arrested in a joint operation on July 20, 2024, with two pills of ecstasy and a live round, which were concealed in a transparent nylon bag and blue paper, respectively.

In another case, a 17-year-old alleged child offender (ACO) from Brikama was arrested at the Barra Ferry terminal with four bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

As the fight against kush continues across the length and breadth of the country, drugs continue to be peddled in the streets. On July 19, 2024, Cherno Jallow, a Sierra Leonean residing in Brikama, was arrested with 122 wraps of suspected kush that he had concealed in white papers and medical sachets.

In a similar vein, another alleged child offender, aged 16, from Guinea Conakry, residing in Manjai Kunda, was arrested with thirty-five wraps of suspected kush concealed in white paper and medical sachets on July 20, 2024.

- Advertisement -

According to DLEAG, they have arrested many other culprits in possession of suspected cannabis sativa and ecstasy, who are currently in custody while further investigations continue.