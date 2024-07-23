PURA Director General Calls for Legislative Reforms to Enhance Regulatory Effectiveness

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

In a comprehensive address during the monthly press conference organized by the Ministry of Information, Mr. Njogou Bah, the Director General of the Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA), outlined significant milestones and ongoing challenges in the legal licensing and enforcement sectors.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Bah detailed the Authority’s successful issuance of various categories of licenses across multiple sectors. Notably, PURA has granted licenses to five telecommunications operators, 18 internet service providers, 39 commercial radio stations, nine community radio stations, six television broadcasting content providers, 93 petroleum products licenses, five electricity licenses, and one sewerage license. These efforts ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and support the sector’s growth and service delivery standards.

PURA’s continuous monitoring and enforcement actions have also been a cornerstone of their strategy. In 2024 alone, the Authority undertook enforcement actions in several sectors, including four in telecommunications, one in water, four in petroleum, and 33 in broadcasting. These actions aim to uphold the regulatory framework and ensure that all service providers operate within the stipulated guidelines.

Highlighting future plans, Mr. Bah announced that the development of infrastructure sharing regulations is at an advanced stage. These regulations are expected to optimize the utilization of infrastructure in the communications sector. Additionally, PURA is working on finalizing the first water and sewerage regulations, which will set minimum reporting requirements for water production, transportation, distribution, and sewerage systems. These measures will enable the Authority to better regulate and manage water and sewage services in The Gambia.

Despite these notable gains, Mr. Bah acknowledged the challenges posed by the current legislative structure, citing the absence of critical legislative instruments and inadequacies in existing provisions. He emphasized the need for legislative reforms to enhance the Authority’s capacity to fulfill its regulatory mandate effectively.

- Advertisement -

In the petroleum, water, and electricity sectors, PURA has implemented key programs to promote service quality while ensuring safety, health, and environmental protection. The Authority recently trained 74 tanker truck drivers on health and safety to reduce road accidents and injuries. Additionally, stakeholders, including representatives from area councils, have been trained on electricity wiring standards developed through the Gambia Standards Bureau. These initiatives aim to reduce electricity-related fire incidents in the country.

Mr. Bah’s address underscores PURA’s commitment to regulatory compliance and service quality across various sectors, highlighting both achievements and areas requiring further legislative support.