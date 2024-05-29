Dibba Oil FC vows to restore football glory in LRR

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

In recent years, The Gambia has seen a surge in sports development, particularly in football, which is drawing attention from across the nation. Calls have been made to extend the sport to marginalised communities, especially in the provinces.

- Advertisement -

Amidst these challenges, one football team is advancing the diversification of the game and its expansion into the provinces, allowing those communities to engage in the beautiful game.

The manager of Dibba Oil Football Club, Lamin Dibba, has expressed that his team is determined to restore football glory in the Lower River Region (LRR).

Mr Dibba said the Oil Boys have awoken and are coming back to the football arena with “full force.”

Speaking to Senn FM Radio on behalf of Dibba Oil’s FC manager, was the younger brother Alieu Dibba, who revealed that he had a fruitful discussion with his brother on how they can bring back football glory in the Lower River Region.

- Advertisement -

According to him, football in the Lower River Region is not developing as expected.

“If you compare last year’s football to this year, [it] is totally different and since Dibba Oil FC stopped participating in football in LRR, things are not progressing and football is totally lacking in the region,” he said.

He added that the Oil boys are ready to take ownership of football with full force and revive the team to serve the entire LRR.

He urged all the football players come forth as their doors are fully open for discussion.

- Advertisement -

It could be recalled that Dibba Oil FC was sold to Gambian professional footballer Steve Trawally.

The new ownership later changed the name to BST GALAXY.

Dibba Oil took a long break in football.

After a thorough review in Jarra West district, they have found out that the football glory in the region is slowly diminishing.

“We’ve seen that football is no longer progressing in the Lower River Region after one year of not involving in football activities,” Dibba added.

He continued: “We are ready to come back and invest in our team in the strongest possible term said Mr Dibba.”

He explained that there was once a fierce rivalry between them and Jarra West Football Club. However, with Jarra West now at the bottom of the league table, it is evident that Dibba Oil’s absence from football in the Lower River Region has impacted the competitive spirit in the area.

Mr Dibba, a senior official of the team, highlighted the need for the restructuring of the team.

“Work starts now. We are not going to sit …”

“There is a whole lot of rebuilding to be done from the lowest level of the team.

“We are going to work very hard to bring the team back to its speed within shortly possible time,” he concluded.