Thursday, December 12, 2024

Darboe’s Basse Visit Highlights UDP Nationwide Tour

By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party, visited Basse as part of the party’s nationwide tour, where he was greeted by a large crowd of supporters.
During his visit, Darboe emphasized his commitment to justice, equality, and progress for all Gambians. The tour, which began on 7th December, aims to engage with communities across The Gambia, address concerns, and present the party’s vision for the future, with a series of meetings planned through to 29th December.
Photo Credit: UDP
