Darboe says 2024 will be the worst year for The Gambia

By Jawo

The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousanu Darboe, has claimed that 2024 will be worse than 2023 for The Gambia.

Darboe who is currently speaking at a press conference in Manjai, said: “This year will be worse than 2023 because this government doesn’t care and doesn’t listen to what people said. They believe that no one on the surface of this earth will stop them from doing what they want to do. To them, they are more powerful than Yahya Jammeh because apart from the entire security apparatus in the country, they have the ECOMIG in the country.”

On the draft constitution

Commenting on the draft constitution, the UDP leader said: “The United Democratic Party (UDP) lawmakers including other NAMs were the lawmakers that supported and voted in favour of the draft constitution when it was taken to the National Assembly. However, it was so disappointing that an adviser to President Barrow made it clear during an interview with an online TV that they were going to kick out the draft constitution.”

Darboe further added: “When the draft constitution was taken to the assembly, Barrow NAM and his allies voted against the draft constitution. But let me make it very clear that even a single portion of the draft constitution if it is removed, we will not support it and we will vote against it. We will not accept any changes in the draft constitution,” he warned.