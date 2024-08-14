Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Darboe Family Urges Police Action After President Barrow’s Alarming Remarks

By: Zackline Colley

In a statement addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the family of Ousainou Darboe, leader of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), expressed grave concern over recent remarks made by President Adama Barrow during a political rally in Brikama. The statement, which gained significant attention, highlights the family’s alarm over what they perceive as threats to Darboe’s safety.

At the rally, President Barrow stated, “I swear today that I will be president until Ousainou Darboe dies. That’s the only time I will leave power. But so long he is not dead, I will be president. I will leave only when he dies and we bury him that I will quit as president.” The comments were widely circulated on social media, drawing condemnation from various quarters within The Gambia and the diaspora.

The Darboe family, in their letter to the IGP, emphasized their distress over the president’s statements and questioned the motivations behind such utterances. They expressed particular concern about Darboe’s personal security, citing fears that the president’s remarks could have both intended and unintended consequences.

Ousainou Darboe is the leader of The Gambia’s largest opposition party and has previously served as the country’s Foreign Minister and Vice President. His family underscored Darboe’s commitment to strengthening democracy and promoting good governance, suggesting that his political activities may have triggered the president’s comments.

The statement to the police also referenced President Barrow’s mention of a “contract” in his speech, which has further fueled the family’s anxiety about potential threats to Darboe’s life. They noted that the president’s comments could be interpreted as veiled threats and urged the authorities to be vigilant in safeguarding Darboe’s safety.

“We had wanted to write to you immediately as the IGP and the primary custodian of law and order,” the family stated, explaining their decision to wait until public uproar over the comments subsided before formally addressing the matter. They emphasized that their concerns are not politically motivated but stem from genuine fears for Darboe’s well-being.

The family concluded their statement by formally notifying the IGP of their belief that President Barrow’s statements pose a threat to Darboe’s life. They called for heightened awareness and accountability should any harm come to the opposition leader.

