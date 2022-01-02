COVID-19: Israel Approves Fourth Dose for People with Health Problems

0
- Advertisement -

Israel’s Health Ministry has approved a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for immunocompromised people, a step back from an original plan to administer it to everyone aged 60 and over.

Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said at a news conference late Thursday that studies showed a fourth dose helped some immunocompromised people develop antibodies to the disease, whereas a third dose wasn’t always enough. It will be available to eligible candidates aged 18 and over who received a third dose at least four months earlier.

- Advertisement -

Last week Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the country would become the first to offer a fourth dose on a more widespread basis, after a forecast showed that the fast-paced spread of the omicron variant would leave the population largely unprotected from infection. Israel, a country of almost 9.5 million people, is currently adding about 4,000 new cases a day.

But the ministry later said Ash hadn’t yet made a decision.

The decision to press ahead with the fourth dose drew criticism from some medical experts, including the country’s public health chief, Sharon Alroy-Preis. She protested at a meeting of government officials and medical experts that a trial at the country’s leading hospital hadn’t yet been carried out, according to Army Radio.

That trial has since begun.

- Advertisement -

Israel’s handling of the coronavirus has been studied by other countries, because of its early administration of vaccines and boosters and comprehensive digital health data. It was the first country to offer boosters to much of its population after the delta variant sent infections soaring.

Source: Bloomberg

Previous articleNew Year Message: Pope Francis Speaks On Violence Against Women, Say It’s Insult To God

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions