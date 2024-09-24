Conflict of Possession: Freedom Radio Allegedly Hijacked, ‘Executives Blocked’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Freedom Radio executives are facing a conflict of possession, accusing Salieu Njie of hijacking the station and blocking them from accessing the radio’s password.

The online radio, once popular among Gambians, was at risk of collapsing after the death of its founder, Pa Ndery Mbai. Colleagues attempted to revive the operation to uphold his legacy and support his family.

Salieu Njie is accused of changing the password, declaring himself CEO, and exhibiting dictatorial behavior during executive meetings. The executives, who had contributed funds to revitalize the radio, expressed disappointment over the alleged hijacking.

Following reports of the alleged hijacking, The Fatu Network reached out to the executives for comments.

Alhagie Cham, also known as Sir Jackal, a member of the executive team, told this medium that they have been blocked from accessing the radio password and code. “Salieu Njie hijacked the radio, changed the password, and made himself the CEO and Chief Editor,” Cham said.

When questioned about the reason for their alleged blocking, Cham stated: “I don’t know why, but he blocked us and hijacked the radio, which none of us can claim ownership of.”

He recounted, “Njie always showed irrational behavior during our executive meetings before hijacking the radio. He is a dictator who doesn’t want any rectification from anyone. He’s Mr. Perfect… we are all disappointed by his actions, and now he’s operating the radio alone,” he added.

In a joint statement obtained by The Fatu Network, the Freedom Radio executives expressed their disappointment over the alleged hijacking and scam, describing Njie as a dishonest individual and referred to his actions as unacceptable.

“I am completely devastated and disappointed by the attitude and behavior displayed by Mr. Salieu Njie,” said Tijan Ceesay, a program host at Freedom Radio.

According to the joint statement, members of the executive team contributed funds to revitalize the radio. Pa Njie Girigara contributed $2,500, while others contributed $5,000.

The contributors include Tijan Ceesay, a Germany-based Gambian; Alhagie Cham (Sir Jackal); Gibril Fadia; Oley Soseh; Abdoulie Sanyang; Joe Barry; Fallabowh; and P. Mendy.

Njie Responds to the Allegations

Reacting to the allegations, Njie admitted to blocking the executives but denied the claims, asserting that they were ineffective and disrespectful in their approach.

He stated that the executive term had expired and claimed he had provided the code to the program host (Tijan Ceesay) multiple times, accusing him of irresponsibility. He went on to claim that the executives had been ineffective and had left all the burden on him. “The executives have been very dormant, and their terms have expired,” he said, adding that he has been left with the responsibility of financing the radio’s activities.

“Initially, we agreed that the executives would contribute 10 euros each month, but they failed to honor that. I blocked them because of their unprofessional behavior. I don’t want to talk to them on the phone because of the insults, so I gave them my email to engage with me. They have been insulting me and fabricating all kinds of lies,” he asserted.

In his lengthy response, Njie explained that the executive term had expired as they were elected to serve for one year, adding that there will be an election for new executives.

Responding further on denying the executives access to the code, Njie claimed that he had given Tijan (the program host) the code several times. “Every time I gave him the code, he wouldn’t save it, and I think he’s not responsible,” he alleged.

According to Njie, his refusal to give out the code is intended to mitigate potential problems and monitor activities to avoid legal battles.

Njie further criticized the executive team, stating they could challenge him in court if they believed he had acted illegally. He expressed disappointment that the executives had made such allegations against him while ignoring their responsibilities. “They keep asking for the code but forget that they have responsibilities as executives and that the radio has bills, which I have been paying,” he added.

Njie also threatened legal action against the executives over the allegations, stating that “the insults and lies against him are too much.”