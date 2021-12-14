China Congratulates President Barrow on Election Victory; Promising to Achieve New Progress in Friendly and Cooperative Relations.”

- Advertisement -

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has on behalf of the Peoples Republic of China congratulated President Adama Barrow on his victory in the just concluded presidential election. Promising that the two countries are set to achieve new progress in friendly and cooperative relations.

Mr. Wang Wenbin was speaking at a press conference convened by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing yesterday.

“China has noticed that The Gambia’s Independent Election Commission has announced the results of the presidential election and relevant African observer groups have also recognised the process of the election. We are glad to see a peaceful election and extend congratulations to President Barrow on his victory,” he said.

He further noted that the Gambia is China’s good friend and partner adding that Beijing attaches high importance to relations with the country and stands ready to work together with the new administration in The Gambia to implement the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC among other shared ventures.

