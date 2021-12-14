China Congratulates President Barrow on Election Victory; Promising to Achieve New Progress in Friendly and Cooperative Relations.”

1
Mr. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson
- Advertisement -

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has on behalf of the Peoples Republic of China congratulated President Adama Barrow on his victory in the just concluded presidential election. Promising that the two countries are set to achieve new progress in friendly and cooperative relations.

Mr. Wang Wenbin was speaking at a press conference convened by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing yesterday.

- Advertisement -

“China has noticed that The Gambia’s Independent Election Commission has announced the results of the presidential election and relevant African observer groups have also recognised the process of the election. We are glad to see a peaceful election and extend congratulations to President Barrow on his victory,” he said.

He further noted that the Gambia is China’s good friend and partner adding that Beijing attaches high importance to relations with the country and stands ready to work together with the new administration in The Gambia to implement the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC among other shared ventures.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Time For Work

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions