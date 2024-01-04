Thursday, January 4, 2024

CAF Increases 2023 AFCON Prize Money by 40%

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) in Ivory Coast 2023.

The winner of the TotalEnergies AFCON Ivory Coast 2023 will now receive USD 7,000,000.

The runner-up of the TotalEnergies AFCON Ivory Coast 2023 will receive USD 4,000,000.

Each of the two semi-finalists will receive USD 2,500,000, and each of the four quarter-finalists will receive USD 1,300,000.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe stated, “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money for AFCON and all its other major competitions. We have increased the prize money for the AFCON winner to USD 7,000,000, which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money. I am confident that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all football stakeholders, as well as assist our member associations with their administrations.”

Article credit: The Confederation of African Football (CAF)

