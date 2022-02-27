Citizens’ Alliance Candidate Raffie Diab Withdraws His Bid For The Bakau Constituency Seat

- Advertisement -

Citizens’ Alliance (CA) Party candidate in the upcoming National Assembly Elections Raffie Diab has officially withdrawn his bid to contest as an aspirant for the Bakau Constituency. He made this public on his official facebook page.

“It is with sadness and regret that I announce my withdrawal as aspirant for the Bakau Constituency in the upcoming National Assembly elections. I just learnt today that under the Gambian Constitution, I am not eligible to contest the National Assembly Elections as I have dual nationality.

This is a provision of the 1997 Constitution, the supreme law of the land and leaves me with no option but to withdraw my bid for the Bakau Constituency seat,” Diab wrote

He further wished all the CA aspiring candidates the best of luck and promised to work tirelessly to support their campaigns.

“I will not relent on my quest for a better Gambia for generations to come,” he said.