Citizens’ Alliance Candidate Raffie Diab Withdraws His Bid For The Bakau Constituency Seat

0
- Advertisement -

 

Citizens’ Alliance (CA) Party candidate in the upcoming National Assembly Elections Raffie Diab has officially withdrawn his bid to contest as an aspirant for the Bakau Constituency. He made this public on his official facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“It is with sadness and regret that I announce my withdrawal as aspirant for the Bakau Constituency in the upcoming National Assembly elections. I just learnt today that under the Gambian Constitution, I am not eligible to contest the National Assembly Elections as I have dual nationality.

This is a provision of  the 1997 Constitution, the supreme law of the land and leaves me with no option but to withdraw my bid for the Bakau Constituency seat,” Diab wrote

He further wished all the CA aspiring candidates the best of luck and promised to work tirelessly to support their campaigns.

“I will not relent on my quest for a better Gambia for generations to come,” he said.

Previous articleThe Game Changer

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions