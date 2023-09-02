Bundung Women Call on NAM to Address Extreme Water Shortage

- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

A group of women from the Bundung Six-Junction area recently visited their National Assembly Member, Mr. Sulayman Jammeh, to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing water crisis in their community.

In a move that appears to be more of a plea than a protest, they conveyed their frustration, as NAWEC (National Water and Electricity Company) has yet to provide a satisfactory response or effectively resolve the water crisis that has persisted for many years.

The representative of the women stated, “We simply don’t have access to water, and yet they continue to send us water bills every month. How can they expect us to pay for a service we are not receiving?”

Another woman shared the hardship they’ve endured due to the water shortage, saying, “We’ve been grappling with this water crisis for over two decades. I have to wake up my children early every morning to fetch water, which makes me late for work. Sometimes, we don’t even have enough water to drink, and some of our women have fallen ill as a result.” She pledged to their NAM to seek answers from NAWEC before September 27, 2023, when they plan to mobilize the entire Bundung community in their cause.