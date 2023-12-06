Bundung asks govt for space to relocate packed cemetery

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ramatoulie Bah, who resides in Bundung, Kanifing Municipality, has spoken on behalf of Bundung-Ka Kunda and called on the government for assistance in relocating Bundung’s only cemetery, which is said to have reached its maximum capacity.

She praised the government for its community development initiative and highlighted other pressing needs. Then, she made an emotional appeal to the government.

“President Barrow, our graveyard in Bundung is full. We want you to help us with a new space to relocate the graveyard.

“At the moment, even if someone dies, we find it difficult to bury a dead body. This is a problem that we are encountering and is of great concern,” she revealed.

Her plea became the first time since the beginning of the tour for someone to make such a request from the government.

Ms. Bah further mentioned several other pressing issues, such as access to water supply, more roads, and a steady electricity supply.

She also commended the President Barrow-led government for the developments that are currently ongoing within the community, citing the Sukuta-Nema road construction that was previously inaccessible.

Adding to her list is the expansion of the Bundung-Ka Kunda market so that it could be a standard market with the desire to ensure that women have enough space to sell.

She also mentioned that the Minister of Youths & Sports should develop their football field to a standard that enables young people to engage in sporting activities.

Other speakers, including the representative of the Alkalo, Saikou Conateh, expressed their appreciation to the government for their efforts and highlighted acute water shortages and criminal gangs as major concerns.

“Even if people come to the police station to complain, sometimes the police find it difficult to effect an arrest due to the lack of vehicles.

“Criminals are now armed, and one police officer can’t arrest suspected criminals.

“A vehicle for the Bundung police station is among the needs of the community because even today I witnessed the police arresting suspected thieves,” he explained.

In response to these concerns, the Gambian President Adama Barrow took to the podium and explained how his government is trying to address the water crisis in Bundung, Talinding, and London Corner respectively.

“Previously, we hired experts to drill a borehole in Bundung Faro Kono, but when they came, they dug fifty (50 meters), and the water was not good. They dug again to a hundred meters, two hundred meters, but still, the water wasn’t good.

“This is what hindered you from getting water.

“Recently, I have talked to the contractors, and they have assured me that in two weeks they will connect Bundung to the borehole they have already drilled in Nema, and this will address the water issues here,” he reassured the residents in Bundung.

Tuesday’s meeting draws the ongoing Meet-The-People’s Tour closer to the end, as only one meeting is now left, which is scheduled to take place in The Gambia’s capital, Banjul, on Wednesday, 6th December 2023.