Behind the Spotlight: The Role of Music Producers in Gambia’s Growing Music Scene

By: Zackline Colley

In the dynamic world of music, artists often bask in the spotlight, but behind every hit song, there’s a crucial figure working tirelessly in the background—the music producer. These unsung heroes are instrumental in shaping the sound and success of the music industry, acting as the architects of sound. They collaborate with artists to define the overall vision, select instruments, arrange compositions, and ensure the desired emotional impact of a song or album.

Gambia’s award-winning music producer and singer, Joseph, commonly known as JLive, recently shared his insights in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network. Despite his accomplishments, JLive remains humble about his contributions. “I will not proclaim myself as number one in the game of music production, but my work speaks volumes, so I don’t need to say it,” he stated.

JLive candidly discussed the challenges he faces, particularly in balancing his demanding career with personal time for family and himself. Another significant challenge he highlighted is the lack of recognition from some artists he collaborates with. “You work with artists on projects, and they don’t give you enough credit for your input. Other African artists like Davido and Wizkid travel with their producers for work purposes, but no Gambian artist does that,” he explained. “When I started talking about it, some started to approach me, but that’s hypocrisy to me. Why wait until I complain before you make a move?”

Despite these challenges, JLive remains optimistic about the future of the Gambian music industry. He expressed pride in the industry’s growth, noting that Gambian artists now have sold-out shows at major venues like the national stadium and Qcity. “I am proud of the music industry at the moment because I am part of the people that built it,” he said. “If you look at the artists decades ago that traveled abroad, none would come back to the scene because it was stagnant. But now, a few are coming back because the scene is bigger and a lot better than it was. Artists are filling up the stadiums, making international collaborations, and making a name for Gambian music.”

JLive’s contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he has received multiple accolades, including Producer of the Year 2022 at the Wah Sah Halat Music Awards, among other honors. Beyond his role as a producer, JLive has also ventured into singing, releasing several singles that have further solidified his place in the industry.

The dedication and passion for his craft continue to drive the Gambian music scene forward, ensuring that the country’s sound resonates both locally and internationally. As the industry grows, producers like JLive remain the unsung heroes, crafting the sonic landscapes that define the music of a generation.

Tune in on Thursday evening as the exclusive interview with JLive will be aired, where he discusses many other insights into his journey and the evolving landscape of Gambian music. Don’t miss it!