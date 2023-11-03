“Batchilly has never been arrested,” GAP Deputy Leader Denies Rumors of Batchilly’s Arrest

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Abubacarr Bayo, the Deputy Leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has denied rumors of Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly’s arrest. Bayo told The Fatu Network that he and Batchilly have been going about their business since morning, stating that the rumor is false.

“I just dropped Batchilly off at his house. We have been going about our business since morning. Batchilly has never been arrested,” he said.

It could be recalled that in the late hours of Thursday, social media reports suggested that Batchilly was arrested in connection to alleged human trafficking.