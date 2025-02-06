ASD Calls for Political Reforms and Transparency in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), a civil society and political organization founded in 2020 by Marie Sock and a group of Gambians, has reiterated its commitment to social justice, democracy, and national unity.

- Advertisement -

At a press conference held on 5th February, ASD officials expressed concerns over governance failures and called for critical reforms ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Addressing the gathering, ASD leader Marie Sock criticized the current government’s performance, stating, “Democracy does not end with elections; it requires interrogation. Our government has failed to deliver on its promises, and key sectors such as security, education, agriculture, and health remain in crisis.”

She also highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the country, citing rising murder cases and armed robberies, which have left many citizens in fear. “Our security sector reform efforts have weakened, and urgent intervention is needed to restore public confidence,” Sock added.

The ASD also raised concerns about the struggling economy, particularly the high cost of living and underfunding of key sectors.

- Advertisement -

“Agriculture contributes 21% to our GDP, yet it remains underfunded, while our education system is suffocating due to budget cuts,” she stated.

The movement also emphasized the need for transparency in political party financing, warning against the growing influence of money in Gambian politics.

“Unregulated money and undisclosed donations are corrupting our democracy. We need the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and other institutions to enforce financial disclosure laws,” ASD stressed.

The organization warned that failure to regulate political financing could allow corruption and organized crime to infiltrate governance, diminishing public trust in elections and political institutions.

- Advertisement -

“Citizens want leaders who represent their interests, not those of wealthy donors and corporations,” Sock emphasized.

ASD reaffirmed its commitment to nonpartisan politics, stating that it will continue to field independent candidates who prioritize national interests over party loyalty.

“In 2021, we presented the only female independent candidate. For 2026, we maintain this position, and I, Marie Sock, will contest again as an independent candidate,” she declared.

The movement urged Gambians to take control of their democratic future, advocating for a peaceful transition through the ballot box.

“Our constitution does not limit presidential terms, but we, the people, can set that limit by voting for change in 2026,” ASD concluded.

As the political landscape in Gambia heats up, ASD’s calls for transparency and accountability are likely to spark further debate on governance, political financing, and democratic reforms in the country.