As One Tests Positive for COVID-19 Gambian Delegation Stuck At Douala International Airport

0
Reports from our team in Cameroon indicate that the Gambian delegation was stuck at the Douala International Airport in Cameroon as at 11:30 on Monday 10th January 2022. This is about 5 hours since the delegation landed in Cameroon at 5: 30

Reports suggest that while several members of the delegation were waiting for their visas to be processed a member of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

The said positive case was immediately put under self-isolation and is currently under the care of the Cameroonian health workers.
Developing story…

