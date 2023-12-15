Saturday, December 16, 2023

Anti-Crime Commander admits to not listening to audio allegedly of Ousainou Bojang confessing to shooting police officers

By: Alieu Jallow

The Commander of the Police Anti-Crime Unit, Momodou Sowe, testified in the High Court of Banjul that he did not listen to the widely circulated WhatsApp audio recording that was claimed to be Ousainou Bojang confessing to the shooting of three police officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights in September.

On September 12, an unidentified gunman shot three police officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights, killing two and seriously injuring one. Ousainou Bojang was later arrested and is being tried for murder.

When asked by Counsel J Darboe if he had listened to the audio conversation between Ousainou Bojang and Mama Jabbie, Commissioner Sowe responded: “No, I didn’t”.

Counsel Darboe informed Sowe that as head of the Anti-Crime Unit, it was his duty to listen to the audio recordings that are central to this case if Mama Jabbie’s testimony was correct.

However, Counsel AM Yusuf objected to Counsel Darboe’s question, stating that it was unfair and disrespectful, arguing that the witness was not present when PW3 testified, and PW5 never mentioned being informed by anyone about an audio conversation between Mama Jabbie and the first accused.

Meanwhile, the defense counsel for the first accused, Lamin J Darboe, argued that in the age of instant communication, police officers investigating crimes should rely on all sources, including personal phone recordings like Mama Jabbie’s, electronic media like WhatsApp, and other social platforms.

Mama Jabbie claimed that she had sent a picture and audio to the Senegalese at Diouloulung.

