Africa: Rwanda’s Kagame Confirms Run for a Fourth Term After Almost 30 Years In Power

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has publicly declared his intention to seek a fourth term in the upcoming elections, scheduled for August 2024. This announcement marks the first time Kagame has confirmed his candidacy.

In an interview with the French-language magazine Jeune Afrique, the 65-year-old president expressed his gratitude for the confidence Rwandans have placed in him, stating, “I am happy with the confidence Rwandans have shown in me. I will always serve them as long as I can. Yes, I am indeed a candidate.”

Prior to this announcement, Kagame had not openly disclosed his electoral plans, but he had orchestrated controversial constitutional amendments that permitted him to serve a third term and potentially extend his rule until 2034. Kagame, a former rebel leader, has effectively led Rwanda since the conclusion of the devastating 1994 genocide.

Having secured over 90% of the vote in the 2003, 2010, and 2017 elections, Kagame has maintained a strong grip on power. Despite Rwanda’s claim of being one of the most stable nations in Africa, human rights organizations have accused Kagame’s government of ruling by fear, suppressing dissent, and hindering freedom of expression.