AFCON 2021: With Ghana Coach Sacked; Who is Next?

0
- Advertisement -

Ghana have confirmed the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac after their shock early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations finals and must now move quickly to find a new coach for the World Cup playoffs in two months’ time.

Rajevac had been expected to be sacked after Ghana lost 3-2 to the tiny Comoros Islands last week to finish bottom of their opening round group and depart the tournament in Cameroon early, despite being among the fancied teams.

- Advertisement -

His sacking was demanded by Ghana’s sports ministry the day after the defeat but only confirmed on Thursday, after a meeting of the Ghana Football Association’s executive the previous day.

“After considering three reports and engagements with key stakeholders, the GFA has decided to end its relationship with coach Milovan Rajevac,” a statement said.

“The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.”

The 68-year-old Rajevac had only been back in the post for four months, in his second stint in charge of the Black Stars.

- Advertisement -

He was rehired in September after Ghana made a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but recovered to win their group and qualify for the March playoffs, where they will take on Nigeria.

Rajevac was coach when Ghana reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010, before going on to national team jobs in Algeria, Qatar and Thailand.

The Serbian is the first managerial casualty of the Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Source : Reuters 

- Advertisement -

Previous articleSierra Leone: National Migration Policy Launched

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions