AFCON 2021: Ahead of Their First Encounter; Scorpions Begin Training in Cameroon

By: Dawda Baldeh

After landing safely in Cameroon yesterday, the Scorpions have today started training ahead of their median AFCON encounter. The Gambian side will face Mauritania on the 12th of January 2022.

This early training is expected to enable the players to interact with one another as they come from different football clubs in different countries.

The Scorpions were in camp in Qatar but unfortunately due to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 their training and test matches were not successful in Qatar.

On Saturday, the team converged and had a feel of what the pitch in the host country, Cameroon was like. The players were excited and vowed to bring Africa’s top football trophy home.