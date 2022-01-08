South Sudan: Man Hanged For Slaughtering Three Children

0
Photo: Emmanuel Babo Lokiri in court in 2020
- Advertisement -

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, the young man accused of killing three siblings at Rock City in Juba on 1st August 2020, has been hanged to death. This was confirmed to Eye Radio by Ogwili Kuot, the President of the High Court in Juba.

According to the South Sudanese independent broadcaster Eye Radio, Emmanuel Babo Lokiri was hanged on Friday 7th January 2022 at around 2:00 PM.

- Advertisement -

Babu was first condemned by the court to death in August 2020 after the court discovered that he slaughtered the three children.

Babu 24, was found guilty of the gruesome killing of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

Judge Kuot says Babu was killed after all the court procedures were completed that mandated his hanging.

“The process was done according the prison procedures. Nobody is hanged without approval form the President of the Republic”, he added.

- Advertisement -

According to Article 206, premeditated murder is considered if the act that caused the death was committed with the intention of causing the death or if the perpetrator of the act knew that the death was a probable result rather than merely a possible result of an act or any bodily harm that was intended to cause it with the same act.

Babu used a machete to end the lives, the court heard.

The murders angered South Sudanese all over the world, including President Salva Kiir who promised to ensure that the killer faced justice.

Credit: Eye Radio

Previous articleEgypt Frees Activist Ramy Shaath After He Abandons Nationality

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions