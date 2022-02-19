“Adequate Blood Bags Are Available in Health Facilities Across the Country”-Gambia’s Health Ministry Assures.

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Ministry of Health has in a press statement dated 19th February 2022, refuted claims on social media that indicate there is a shortage of blood bags in the health facilities across the country.

According to the release, “adequate stock of blood bags are currently available at the Central Medical Stores in Kotu.” It further indicated that the blood bags will be distributed to various health facilities through the ministries Logistic Management System.

“The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that adequate stock of blood bags are currently available at the Central Medical Stores in Kotu which are distributed to the various health facilities through the Logistic Management System which is efficient and reliable, “the statement from the ministry reads.

According to the ministry, it has blood transfusion centres in which blood transfusion services are provided. These centres provide an opportunity for the public to voluntarily donate blood to people that require the services.

These centres include: EFSTH, Kanifing Hospital, Bundung Maternal Hospital, Brikama District Hospital, Bwiam General Hospital, Soma District Hospital, Bansang General Hospital, Basse District Hospital, Farafenni General Hospital and Essau District Hospital.

In addition, Sukuta Minor Health Centre serves as a blood collection centre for onward transmission to the nearest blood transfusion centre.

The Ministry of Health would like to assure the public that efforts will be made to ensure uninterrupted blood transfusion services including the availability of blood bags in all blood transfusion centres in the country. Thus, the Ministry would like to clarify that blood bags are available in health facilities and the public is encouraged to donate blood,” it stated.

The Ministry of Health went on to urge the public to call the ministry’s toll-free number 1025 or visit their website on www.moh.gov for more information.

It ends by soliciting the support and cooperation of the public in the delivery of quality, affordable and accessible health care services across the country.