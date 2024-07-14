Sunday, July 14, 2024

A Journey Across America, 31 States out of 50: Dream Coming Through!

67
Travel

By Sainey MK Marenah

As someone who immigrated from The Gambia, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to travel to 31 out of the 50 states in the U.S. This incredible journey has allowed me to reconnect with old friends, make new connections with strangers, and witness the diverse and fascinating ways in which people across this vast country live their lives.

Experiencing this alongside my beautiful wife, Kristina Marenah, has made the adventures even more special and meaningful.

Arizona holds a special place in my heart as one of the most memorable states I’ve visited. The awe-inspiring expansive desert landscape was unlike anything I had seen before, and observing driverless cars on the road was a truly surreal experience. Moreover, the profound presence of native land in Arizona added an enriching layer to my comprehension of American history and culture, further deepening my appreciation for this remarkable state.

During my recent travels, I was pleasantly surprised by the vibrant energy of Wisconsin and Nebraska. I had previously believed they were solely small farming communities, but during my visits, I discovered thriving and dynamic cities. These states shattered my preconceived notions and effectively highlighted the rich diversity within the United States.

During our journey, we had a powerful experience when we visited George Floyd’s memorial site in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The visit had a profound impact on both my wife and me, leaving a lasting impression. It served as a poignant reminder of the continued fight for justice and equality, and the visit was deeply meaningful for us both.

As we journeyed through these states, I was accompanied by my wonderful wife, and the experience enriched our relationship, providing us with an abundance of cherished memories. Our shared adventures served to fortify our bond and further amplify our gratitude for the rich and varied tapestry of life in America.

We still have more to explore on our journey, and by the grace of God, we are excited about visiting the rest of the states in the U.S. Every new place we visit offers us the chance to discover new things and make meaningful connections. We can’t wait to keep this adventure going together.

