Ethiopians Queue At Russia Embassy To Enlist For War

Dozens of young Ethiopian men continue to gather at the Russian embassy in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday following rumours of soldiers being recruited to fight in the war in Ukraine.

But the embassy’s spokeswoman, Maria Chernukhina, said no recruitment was being carried out in Ethiopia.

She said the crowd was showing solidarity with Russia.

“We have a lot of visitors to the embassy in order to express support for Russia,” she told the BBC.

“Some of them are telling us they are willing to help in any way they can. But we are not a recruitment agency,” Ms Chernukhina added.

Many of the Ethiopians at the embassy were seen carrying their personal documents.

A young man waiting at the entrance told the BBC that he’s looking for a good salary as a soldier or to be hired in any other job available.

“I also like Russia,” he said.

Others said they had heard rumours of high wages in Russia.

Ethiopia was among countries that missed a UN session to vote on a resolution on the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Some 17 African countries including South Africa abstained from the vote.

BBC