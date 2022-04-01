Drug Trafficking: DLEAG Apprehends Two Senegalese Nationals

- Advertisement -

Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has arrested a minor and an adult -all Senegalese – for trafficking prohibited drugs.

17-year-old Abdoulie Joof of Jurubel in Senegal was arrested in the morning hours of Friday 1st April 2022 at Kalaji checkpoint with ten ten big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The Senegalese teenager was onboard a commercial vehicle BJL 6195 W heading to Brikama from Jarra Soma.

- Advertisement -

He is being held in custody while investigations continue. As an alleged child offender his matter is said to be forwarded to the agency’s Gender, Children and Human Rights unit for further processing and investigations.

32-year-old Bubacarr Barry who is also a Senegalese national residing at Old Yundum was apprehended in the morning hours of 31st March 2022 at Mandinaba Police Checkpoint with two big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. He is also in custody helping authorities with investigation.

DLEAG