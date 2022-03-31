Online Scamming: Twelve Nigerians, One Sierra Leonean Arrested

- Advertisement -

Operatives of Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed in the West Coast Region have arrested and taken into custody twelve (12) Nigerians and a Sierra Leone including two females suspected to be engaged in online scamming and fraudulent activities.

Operatives received tip off information about the conduct and activities of some people suspected to be engaged in criminal activities in Old Yundum, West Coast Region. A team was tasked to survey the said place and on the 28th March 2022 around 15:00 hours GMT, a team was dispatched to raid the identified place which is an apartment at the first floor of a storey building in Old Yundum.



Upon arrival at the said apartment, operatives positioned themselves, knocked on the door of the apartment and identified themselves as Narcotics Officers who wanted to conduct a search. The occupants refused to open the door and the operatives had to forcefully break the door and enter the apartment.

Some of the occupants took to their heels and others tried to escape by jumping from the back door of the storey building. This action resulted in five (5) of them sustaining injuries.

All thirteen (13) of them were arrested and escorted back to the apartment where a search was conducted in their presence.

Operatives recovered eighteen 18 laptops that were connected for use in the sitting room, 19 mobile phones, one 1 router as well as 12 passports bearing the names Ezechukwu Harrison, Atake Rita Ebaeta, Victor Chiemere, Daniel Chibuke Wildom, Chukwu Chibuna Wisdom, Madu Chidiebere Temple, Madu Chidera Stanley, Godson Ifeanyi, Okafor Alwell Chidera, Ibeagi Ebube and Madu Victor Chiagbanwe all Nigerian nationals.



There was also one Sierra Leonean passport without a photo bearing the name Henry A. Conteh. No prohibited or controlled drugs were found in the scene.

DLEAG