Senegal’s Football Team Get Land And Cash Prizes

Senegal has rewarded each member of the national football team with cash prizes and plots of land following their win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Each team member received more than $87,000 (£64,000) and plots in the capital, Dakar, and in the neighbouring Diamniadio city during a ceremony at the presidential palace.

President Macky Sall also appointed the team to the Senegal’s prestigious Order of the Lion, with fans cheering outside the gates.

The president had earlier thanked the team for reaching the “summit of Africa” and for bringing “pride and honour that marks great people”.

He also praised the team’s coach, Aliou Cissé.

Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties, becoming the tournament champions for the first time in their history.

BBC