GAM-Petroleum Gets New MD As Government Taskforce Release Findings And Recommendations Following Fuel Scandal

By Sarjo Brito

The Deputy Managing Director at The Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Yero Jallow has replaced Saihou Drammeh as the new Managing Director of Gam-Petroleum. Yero’s appointment came following the release of the findings and recommendations by the taskforce which was set up by The Gambia Government to investigate Gam-Petroleum after the discovery of a massive corruption scandal late last year. The task force according to a government press release recommended the restructuring of Gam Petroleum Company, including the constitution of a new board of directors, immediate appointment of an interim management amongst others.

Yero Jallow specialises in accounting, international business, and management. His experience in these sectors spanned for a period of thirty years, working across many industries.

In 2014, Yero served as Treasury Manager at Elton Oil Gambia Company ltd. He left the company that same year and started working as a freelance management consultant, providing services on strategic management procedures, writing policy and procedures manuals etc.

After providing consultancy services to business entities as a Freelance Management Consultant since January 2010, Yero decided to set up the YBJ Business Management Enterprise in January 2016 with the main objective of helping Gambian-based Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs), as well as Government Agencies to improve their strategic management, financial management, and administration capabilities.

In October 2016, Yero would later move to TAF Africa Global, one of the leading real estate companies in the Gambia and the sub region. Jallow worked for the real estate company under the capacity of Assistant Financial Controller. He was sent to Nigeria to take up this job in its special purpose vehicle (SPV) company (RivTaf Nigeria Ltd), which was set up in partnership with the Rivers State Government to develop the RivTaf Golf Estate in Port Harcourt.

In October 2020, Yero Jallow became the Deputy Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation before his recent appointment as Managing Director of Gam-Petroleum.

Yero graduated from the University of East London and holds an MBA, International Business.