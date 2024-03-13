31-Year-Old Senegalese Caught in DLEAG Operation for Possession of Illegal Drugs

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Officials from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency stationed at the Amdalai border have apprehended a 31-year-old Senegalese driver, Ibrahim Cissokho, for allegedly carrying suspected illicit drugs. The seizure included three hundred and three (303) pills of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as Ecstasy (Gaw-Gaw), a synthetic substance that acts as both a stimulant and hallucinogen.

- Advertisement -

The individual, a resident of Dakar, the capital of Senegal, reportedly concealed the suspected drugs in his underwear.

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Officer of NDLEAG, confirmed that the suspected Senegalese driver is currently in police custody.

“He (Ibrahim Cissokho) wrapped the controlled drugs in a transparent nylon bag and hid them in his underwear,” he stated in a press release.

NDLEAD reports that the suspect remains in custody while further investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

The agency also urged the public to abstain from using and distributing illicit drugs and to report any suspicious drug-related or criminal activities within their communities.

Reaffirming its commitment to creating a drug-free nation, the agency emphasized its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“Therefore, we should work collaboratively to maintain the peace and tranquility for which The Gambia is renowned, enabling children and youth to fulfill their potential,” the statement concluded.