Thursday, November 23, 2023

2023 Meet-The-People’s Tour: President Assesses Ongoing State-of-the-Art Water Projects

By: Dawda Baldeh

On the third day of this constitutional tour, various ongoing projects were visited in the NBR and CRR regions. The delegations visited several Water Supply facilities constructed as a symbol of friendship between Japan and The Gambia. These water facilities are considered state-of-the-art.

President Barrow, speaking briefly in Kerr Sulay, expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for their unwavering support to The Gambia. He highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries and emphasized that providing water in rural communities is a worthwhile investment that will complement his government’s efforts in addressing water shortages.

While visiting several places, the key priorities identified by residents were access to clean drinking water, electricity, roads, quality healthcare services, and educational opportunities. On behalf of the Gambians, President Barrow continued to further convey his profound gratitude to the Japanese government.

As the completion of the state-of-the-art water facility is eagerly awaited by the residents, they were reminded to actively participate in ensuring its sustainable usage. It is expected that once these various water facilities are completed and efficiently utilized, they will put an end to the water crisis in the communities benefiting from them.

