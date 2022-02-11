2022 Fifa Ranking: Gambia Moves From 150 To 125 In The World

Gambia Male National Team
By Amara Thoronka

After what football analysts and enthusiasts described as “unprecedent impressive performance” of the Scorpions of The Gambia at the recently played 2021 African Cup of Nations hosted in Cameroon, Gambia national football team has been ranked 125 in the world. The country was ranked 150 last year.

The 2022 ranking of men’s national teams which was released on Thursday 10th February 2022 by world governing body, Federation International Football Association (FIFA) disclosed that the nation move 25 steps better when compared to the previous year.

The Gambia is now ahead of the following countries: Togo, Angola, The Philippines, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Hong Kong, Botswana, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Burundi, Kuwait, Eritrea, Bahamas, Yemen, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Lesotho, Nicaragua, Liberia, Artigua and Barbuda, Comoros, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Lithuania, Suriname, St. Kitts and Nevis, Solomon Island, Eswatini, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Andora, Dominican Republic, Maldives, Chinese Taipei, Tahiti, Fiji, Vanuatu, Barbados, Papua New Guinea, Bermuda, Nepal, South Sudan, Grenada, Cambodia, Belize, Puerto Rica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Malta, Mauritius, Guyana, St. Lucia, Montserrat, Cuba, Chad, Moldova, Macau, Dominica, Mongolia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Laos, Brunei Darussalam, Sao Tome e Principe, American Samoa, Liechtenstein, Djibouti, Samoa, Somalia, Cayman Islands, Seychelles, Pakistan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Aruba, Bahamas, Gibraltar, Sri Lanka, Turks and Caicos Islands, Guam, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, San Mariono.

