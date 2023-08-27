Sunday, August 27, 2023

20-Year-Old Suspect of Stolen Items, Including 23 Laptops and 370 Mobile Phones, In Police Custody

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe, relayed to The Fatu Network that a 20-year-old named Sulayman Cham, residing in Busumbala, is currently held in detention due to an alleged theft incident that took place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, in Busumbala.

In a conversation with The Fatu Network, the Deputy PRO of the police revealed that the reported theft incident was brought to their attention by Dodou Ceesay, a 50-year-old individual living in Busumbala. Ceesay’s shop had been unlawfully entered, resulting in the theft of various items, including boxes containing mobile phones, among other belongings.

“The incident was reported by one Doudou Ceesay, a resident of Busumbala, who said his shop was broken into with three laptops and mobile phones stolen. He suspected one Sulayman Cham, a 20-year-old resident of Busumbala who was found loitering around the scene of the incident,” the police Deputy PRO told us.

The police provided further information, stating that three boxes containing mobile phones were discovered close to where the suspect was arrested. Subsequently, the suspect was taken to the station by the patrol team.

“The first box contains 23 laptops, 3 tablets, and a mouse. The second box contains 213 mobile phones, while the third box contains 157 mobile phones and 2 iPods,” the police detailed.

