Young Scorpions Shine in 4-0 Victory, Coach Bojang Prepares for Difficult Squad Decisions Ahead of WAFU Tournament

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

Coach Abdoulie Bojang is optimistic about the Young Scorpions’ prospects following a commanding 4-0 victory against Team Rhino in their first test match ahead of the WAFU Zone A tournament in Liberia. He praised the team’s tactical organization, highlighting their defensive pressing, timing, and ability to play forward and score goals.

- Advertisement -

Despite the encouraging performance, Coach Bojang faces the challenging task of trimming his squad from 34 players to just 20, following a directive from the tournament organizers. He must also select eight supporting staff members. “We will try to give others a chance because currently, we have 34 players and 4 goalkeepers. After two test games against Team Rhino and Dutch Lions, we will make a final decision because we now understand that we are to travel with only 20 players and 8 staff members. That makes it difficult, but we have to make a decision by the end of the weekend,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the tournament, The Gambia finds itself in a challenging group alongside rivals Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania. Acknowledging the tough competition, Coach Bojang emphasized the importance of confidence and preparation: “We are in a tough group, but the most important thing is that we are on the right track, and we need to trust and be confident because The Gambia is no longer an underdog in the youth football category. We know our opponents, and they know us.”

The final list of players representing The Gambia is expected to be announced by Monday as Coach Bojang finalizes his squad selection. The Gambia, the most successful team in WAFU tournament history, aims to uphold its reputation, having claimed the title twice since the tournament’s inception in 2018.

However, recent encounters with Senegal have posed challenges for the Young Scorpions. The U-20 team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the final of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament held in Mauritania and faced a 2-0 loss to Senegal in the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming tournament in Liberia offers The Gambia an opportunity to reassert its dominance and secure a spot in the semi-finals. With the competition heating up, all eyes will be on Coach Bojang and his Young Scorpions as they take on some of the toughest teams in the region.