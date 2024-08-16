Combating Terrorist Financing and Money Laundering: Regional Bloc Journalists Trained on Economic, Financial Crimes Reporting

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In their quest to counter terrorist financing and money laundering, the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering (GIABA) has trained numerous journalists within the subregion on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The event marks a significant step in combating economic and financial crimes in the region.

The three-day intensive training in Cotonou, Benin, focused on Investigative Journalism on Economic and Financial Crimes, bringing together journalists from the 15 West African states.

This event, described by many as memorable, began with presentations on topics to help the participants understand GIABA’s role, mandate, challenges, vision, and mission.

The topics covered during the training included investigative journalism, AML/CFT standards, ethics, and the use of ICT tools, which are crucial for equipping journalists with the necessary skills to report accurately on financial crimes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Timothy Melaye, who represented the Director General of GIABA, emphasized the importance of understanding terminologies related to money laundering and terrorist financing, saying it would enable journalists to play a key role in informing policymakers about the negative impacts of these activities on regional economies.

He attributed the ceremony to ongoing efforts in combating terrorist financing and money laundering in the sub-region, which pose a threat to regional economies.

Mr. Melaye urged the participants to make the best use of the training to gather the necessary information to help them report accurately on financial crimes.

He described journalists as key actors in shaping the narrative to inform policymakers of the negative impacts of terrorist financing and money laundering.

This training aimed to help journalists protect the economies of their respective countries from the activities of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Mr. Melaye underscored the importance of the training, saying it would now help journalists better understand the terminologies when reporting on money laundering and terrorist financing.

Several speakers noted that the involvement of journalists in investigating and tracking down individuals involved in money laundering and terrorism financing highlights their importance as key actors in the fight against economic crimes.

The event also witnessed the formation of a ‘Regional Network of Journalists on AML/CFT’ following the training, demonstrating a commitment to fostering cooperation and sharing knowledge among colleagues in the region to better combat terrorist financing and money laundering.

Representing the Special Prosecutor of the Court Countering Economic Activities Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET), Amand Ronald Regan told the journalists that they are specialized actors in the fight against economic crimes and the financing of terrorism in the sub-region.

“We need special players in this fight to combat terrorist financing and money laundering,” he said.

The participants described the training as timely and effective, saying it has undoubtedly improved their skills and better prepared them for the task ahead.

It also provided the participants with the opportunity to interact with colleagues from other West African countries and expand their networks.

For his part, Sikiratou Ahouansou Bada, who moderated the training, expressed optimism that the training goals have been accomplished and urged the beneficiaries to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues.

“You are all leaving this place well-equipped. The skills you obtained will help you in your work,” he explained.

At the end of the training, the participants made group presentations to demonstrate the skills they had acquired during the training.