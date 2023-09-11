‘Y’all [sic] should be ashamed of yourselves’: Activist Dukureh tells NAMs who support FGM/C

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Jaha Dukureh, a prominent anti-FGM/C activist, has reacted to the lawmakers’ motion to repeal the law that prohibits the practice of female genital mutilation/circumcision, claiming that they should be “ashamed” of themselves because FGM is harmful and wrong.

Earlier today, over ten National Assembly Members in parliament, expressed their displeasure over the law that prohibits the practice of FGM/C and called for a repeal of the act to make it a choice for whoever wishes to practice it.

In her reaction on X, formerly Twitter, she reacted to the statement of Honourable Sulayman Saho and the members who supported the motion, saying that they should be ashamed.

“He [Sulayman Saho] claims that the law was passed because of the funding from the West. In all honesty, ain’t [sic] you guys tired of making the same claim over and over again?

“Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. FGM is harmful and wrong. It is simple. And it’s the men in our muffins again,” she wrote.

She went further to say that they will go against them in the next election.

“I assure these politicians who think this is a way of silencing us. In 2026, we will run against you lots and this time, we are coming for your jobs,” she said.

Jaha, who has been cheered for her role in the campaign to end the practice of FGM/C that led to its banning in the Gambia in 2015, said “a lot of them” are needed in the parliament. She expressed regret for not contesting in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections.

Earlier today, the National Assembly Member for Baddibu Central, Honourable Sulayman Saho, moved a motion in parliament expressing concern over the banning of FGM and its consequences in society. This came after an arrest of three women in the Central River Region for violating the law that prohibits the act.

He was supported by other parliamentarians, including three women, who all agreed with him that it should be a matter of choice instead of criminalizing it.