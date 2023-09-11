Monday, September 11, 2023

‘Y’all [sic] should be ashamed of yourselves’: Activist Dukureh tells NAMs who support FGM/C

550
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Jaha Dukureh, a prominent anti-FGM/C activist, has reacted to the lawmakers’ motion to repeal the law that prohibits the practice of female genital mutilation/circumcision, claiming that they should be “ashamed” of themselves because FGM is harmful and wrong.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, over ten National Assembly Members in parliament, expressed their displeasure over the law that prohibits the practice of FGM/C and called for a repeal of the act to make it a choice for whoever wishes to practice it.

In her reaction on X, formerly Twitter, she reacted to the statement of Honourable Sulayman Saho and the members who supported the motion, saying that they should be ashamed.

“He [Sulayman Saho] claims that the law was passed because of the funding from the West. In all honesty, ain’t [sic] you guys tired of making the same claim over and over again?

“Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. FGM is harmful and wrong. It is simple. And it’s the men in our muffins again,” she wrote.

- Advertisement -

She went further to say that they will go against them in the next election.

“I assure these politicians who think this is a way of silencing us. In 2026, we will run against you lots and this time, we are coming for your jobs,” she said.

Jaha, who has been cheered for her role in the campaign to end the practice of FGM/C that led to its banning in the Gambia in 2015, said “a lot of them” are needed in the parliament. She expressed regret for not contesting in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections.

Earlier today, the National Assembly Member for Baddibu Central, Honourable Sulayman Saho, moved a motion in parliament expressing concern over the banning of FGM and its consequences in society. This came after an arrest of three women in the Central River Region for violating the law that prohibits the act.

- Advertisement -

He was supported by other parliamentarians, including three women, who all agreed with him that it should be a matter of choice instead of criminalizing it.

Previous article
Inspector General of Police Highlights Gains and Challenges in Police Reform Efforts in The Gambia
Next article
“Consuming Expired Foods Does Not Necessarily Lead to Health Complications,” FSQA Director Addresses Concerns About Expired Food Products

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions