Tuesday, November 14, 2023

West Africa: Over 100 Dead in Massacre in Burkina Faso this month, Over 17,000 Dead Since 2015

301
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Tragedy struck Burkina Faso in early November as approximately 100 people, mainly children and the elderly, fell victim to a massacre in the village of Zaongo.

- Advertisement -

The culprits behind this brutal act remain unknown, prompting calls from the EU and the US for a thorough investigation. The EU referenced the incident, suggesting a death toll of around one hundred and urging authorities in Ouagadougou to unveil the truth.

Simon Gnanou, the Burkina Faso Public Prosecutor, said that the causalities were “mainly children and the elderly,” also confirming that “the perpetrators of the atrocities remain unknown.”

The US, through Molly Phee of the State Department, strongly condemned the attack and joined the call for an investigation. The prosecutor in Burkina Faso emphasized the need to interview victims’ relatives and the injured to determine the precise death toll. The massacre occurred following clashes between security forces and terrorists, with suspicions that the village may have collaborated with the assailants.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with escalating violence attributed to jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, resulting in over 17,000 casualties since 2015. Many affected areas have been abandoned, forcing more than two million people to become internally displaced. Notably, this is not the first such incident; in April, a massacre in Karma led to the deaths of 136 people, including women and children.

- Advertisement -

The current president, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who assumed power in a 2022 coup, has prioritized the fight against jihadists. In April, he declared a “general mobilization,” authorizing the requisition of individuals aged 18 and above for anti-jihadist operations. Concerns have been raised about the involvement of dissidents, highlighting the complex challenges facing Burkina Faso in its struggle against extremism.

Previous article
New thrilling U-15 tournament opens in Brikama
Next article
Message of Condolence to Bereaved Families of Lost Gambian Migrants

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions