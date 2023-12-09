Urgent Call for Action: Prioritizing Youth Welfare and Addressing Irregular Migration in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By: Ebrima Dembajang, Fourth-Year Development Major, University of The Gambia

Recent devastating incidents involving the loss of 40 lives from The Gambia at sea have shocked and saddened the nation.

It is high time for the government to take immediate action and prioritize the welfare of its youth.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need to address the push factors that drive irregular migration.

The loss of 40 lives at sea is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks faced by Gambian youths in irregular migration.

It demands immediate attention and action from the government.

The incident underscores the need to address the root causes of irregular migration and create opportunities for young people within the country.

The Gambian government must prioritize the welfare of our youth population as they are the future of the nation.

This includes investing in education, skills training, job creation, and mental health support.

By providing opportunities and support systems, the government can empower young people to contribute to the development of their communities.

It is crucial to address the push factors that drive irregular migration.

Poverty, lack of employment opportunities, and limited access to quality education are factors pushing Gambian youths on this dangerous journey.

The government must create an enabling environment that addresses these issues and provides viable alternatives to irregular migration.

I equally want to tell the central government that elections are over, and it is time for work.

The political rivalry and hatred the government continues to express towards the Brikama Area Council do not help us develop.

The rivalry and sabotaging of the Council’s work must stop. It is time for both entities to set aside their differences and prioritize the development of the West Coast Region.

Cooperation and collaboration are essential for effective governance and the implementation of policies that benefit the local population, especially the youth.

The tragic incident involving the loss of 40 lives at sea has served as a wake-up call for The Gambia.

The government must take immediate action to prioritize the welfare of its youth and address the push factors that drive irregular migration.

It is time for the nation to come together and work towards creating a brighter future for its youth, ensuring that they have opportunities to thrive within their own country. The time for action is now.