Upholding National Pride: Ensuring the Success of The Gambia’s Hosting of the OIC Summit

- Advertisement -

COMMENTS

By Bakary J. Janneh

- Advertisement -

As The Gambia eagerly prepares to host the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit from May 4th to 5th, 2024, the nation stands at a pivotal moment of international recognition and responsibility. However, amidst the anticipation and excitement, there are voices casting doubts on the credibility, readiness, and security of The Gambia, tarnishing its image and the administration of President Adama Barrow.

It is imperative to address these concerns head-on and rally behind the government’s efforts in hosting this significant event. The Gambia has invested considerable resources, both financially and logistically, to ensure the success of the OIC Summit. This endeavour symbolises not only a diplomatic achievement but also an opportunity for economic and infrastructural growth.

Those who question the capability of The Gambia to host such a prestigious gathering are not only undermining the nation’s potential but also betraying their own citizenship. It is a moment that calls for unity, patriotism, and collective responsibility. Regardless of political affiliations, all Gambians must prioritise the national interest above personal agendas.

The OIC Summit represents an invaluable opportunity for The Gambia to showcase its hospitality, cultural richness, and diplomatic prowess on the global stage. It is a chance to foster international cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations, and attract investments that can benefit the nation’s development agenda.

- Advertisement -

Security concerns should not overshadow the spirit of optimism and hope that the OIC Summit brings. The government, in collaboration with security agencies, has taken comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants. Any attempts to sow seeds of doubt or instigate fear are counterproductive and must be condemned unequivocally.

As the countdown to the OIC Summit begins, let us set aside petty politics and divisive rhetoric. Let us instead focus our energies on supporting our government, showcasing the best of Gambian hospitality, and ensuring the success of this historic event. It is time to stand together as proud citizens of The Gambia and demonstrate to the world our unity, resilience, and commitment to progress.

In the spirit of national pride and solidarity, let us embrace the opportunity that the OIC Summit presents and work tirelessly to make it a resounding success. The Gambia’s moment on the world stage is here, and together, we shall seize it with pride, determination, and unwavering resolve.