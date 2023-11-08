Unlocking Potential: Insights from the Africa Investment Forum Market Days in Morocco

By: Dawda Baldeh
The Africa Investment Forum Market Days are currently underway in Marrakech, Morocco, with the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. This event is poised to be a significant gathering of minds, exploring the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Value Chains.”
Drawing in over 1,500 participants from more than 80 countries, the Africa Investment Forum Market Days focus on digital disruptors and transformational technology.
The event serves as a platform for insightful discussions about the diverse opportunities and challenges faced by the African economy, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the world of pan-African dealmaking.
Stay tuned as The Fatu Network will bring you updated information about this crucial event in Marrakech, Morocco.