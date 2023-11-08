Unlocking Potential: Insights from the Africa Investment Forum Market Days in Morocco

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days are currently underway in Marrakech, Morocco, with the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. This event is poised to be a significant gathering of minds, exploring the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Value Chains.”

- Advertisement -

Drawing in over 1,500 participants from more than 80 countries, the Africa Investment Forum Market Days focus on digital disruptors and transformational technology.

The event serves as a platform for insightful discussions about the diverse opportunities and challenges faced by the African economy, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the world of pan-African dealmaking.

Stay tuned as The Fatu Network will bring you updated information about this crucial event in Marrakech, Morocco.