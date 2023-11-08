2023 Africa Investment Forum: African Heads of States Discuss Pressing Issues

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio addressed the pressing issues faced by Africa’s youthful population at the Africa Investment Forum in Marrakesh, Morocco.

- Advertisement -

During his delivery, he highlighted the need for job creation and investment in human capital to prevent the continent from losing its youth to emigration.

President Bio emphasized the importance of providing technical and vocational skills to young people.

He also discussed the challenges faced by the continent in terms of infrastructure deficit and the need for investment in transforming Africa’s natural resources into value-added products.

President Bio also emphasized the significance of engaging more in dialogue to address issues within the continent, saying war is not a solution to any problems.

- Advertisement -

“We fought for eleven years, and everything was put to rest through dialogue. We can’t afford to lose our people, and we need to prioritize peace and stability,” he said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania emphasized the importance of connectivity and investment in infrastructure, highlighting her country’s efforts in improving transportation networks and embracing technology.

She also emphasized the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and stability.

“Tanzania is a peaceful country, and we need to embrace peace. Without peace, no country will develop. We have undertaken measures to improve connectivity in Tanzania, such as building more roads, increasing sea transport, railways, and air to facilitate transportation,” The Tanzanian Female President said.

- Advertisement -

She highlighted priority areas such as education, health, and agriculture, among others.

President Suluhu Hassan said her government has special schools for girls’ education to promote sustainable development for girls and women in education.

Other speakers included Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, who said they prioritize investing in people.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening economic resilience on the continent and revealed that Barbados is a small country that has an adequate water supply.

She added that political stability is key in creating the environment for sustainable development to attract investors.

She said countries must be ready to tackle the climate crisis which continues to strike across the globe.

“We need to confront the realities, and we need the political will of the head of state,” she said.

She warned that without togetherness, the continent’s stability will be at risk.

The Rwandan representative said they have invested heavily in security to make sure investors are safe and provide adequate electricity across cities and rural areas and the construction of quality roads to ensure free movement of people.

He revealed that Rwanda has recently provided visa-free access for all African citizens to promote free movement and investment.

The diplomat discussed major key points such as Investment, connectivity, organization, and networking, among others.