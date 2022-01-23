United States-Gambian Omar Bah To Contest In 2022 US Congressional Race

0
Dr. Omar Bah
- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

Dr. Omar Bah, a US-based Gambian has announced his plan to contest the 2022 United States Congressional Election slated for November this year. Dr Bah will be contesting under the ticket of the Democratic Party, in hopes of replacing long time Rhode Island congressman James R. Langevin who recently announced his retirement.

- Advertisement -

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Dr. Bah said he hopes to minimise the political polarization, protect the interest of the American people, especially Rhode Islanders.

‘’wish to confirm that I plan to run for US Congress. When Congressman Langevin recently announced his retirement, I saw a great opportunity to once again manifest the amazing opportunities I have had in this country since my arrival here as a refugee’’

‘’I will run as a democrat, but my hope is to help in uniting the country, represent the diversity and experiences of people in this country, and to build and promote a moderate tone in Washington’’

‘’There are numerous issues to tackle such as safe and affordable housing, healthcare, education, homelessness, crime, and climate change. I am not a career politician and therefore hope to help minimise the political polarisation and promote the interest of the American people, especially Rhode Islanders’’

- Advertisement -

‘’I also hope to be a source of inspiration for folks from various ethnicities who might as a result have the audacity to try out the American Dream and the possibilities abound’’

From 2002 – 2006, Dr. Omar Bah began publishing articles anonymously on the oppressive regime’s murders and torture practices in an online news site called Freedom Newspaper, which was operated by a Gambian exile in the US.

In May 2006, Freedom Newspaper’s website and emails were hacked by the government and Bah’s identity was exposed, which led to The Gambia Police Force declaring a national manhunt to find him, as they circulated his name and photograph in the media.

42 years old Bah fled to the United States in 2007 after he was declared wanted by former authoritarian ruler Yahya Jammeh.

- Advertisement -

In the hopes of addressing the gap between government-assisted resettlement and true integration for refugees, Bah started the non-profit organization Refugee Dream Center (RDC) in Providence, Rhode Island in 2015. Bah would be the first black US Congressman from Rhode Island.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Rhode Island and double Master’s in Public Administration and counselling psychology. He also holds a PHD in leadership psychology from the prominent Willaim James College in Boston.

Previous articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron Says Someone Who Refuses COVID Vaccine Is ‘Not a Citizen’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions